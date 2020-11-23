Joyce W. (nee Yaden) Chapman
Joyce W. (nee Yaden) Chapman, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was the loving mother of Patrick (Ronni) Claypool and Rick (Angela) Claypool, proud grandmother of Dillon Claypool, Brooke McDonald, Tristan Alexander, and Colton Wilson, and will also be missed by other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 PM at the Milford 1st United Methodist Church, 541 Main St., Milford, OH 45150. Please share memorial at craver-riggs.com
