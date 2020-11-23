1/
Joyce W. (Yaden) Chapman
Joyce W. (nee Yaden) Chapman

Joyce W. (nee Yaden) Chapman, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was the loving mother of Patrick (Ronni) Claypool and Rick (Angela) Claypool, proud grandmother of Dillon Claypool, Brooke McDonald, Tristan Alexander, and Colton Wilson, and will also be missed by other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 PM at the Milford 1st United Methodist Church, 541 Main St., Milford, OH 45150. Please share memorial at craver-riggs.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Milford 1st United Methodist Church
