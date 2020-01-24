|
J.R. Decker
Florence - Zola Decker Jr. "J.R.", 88, of Florence, KY passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Venice, FL. He was born May 30, 1931 in Parnell, KY to the late Zola and Erlon (nee: Pruett) Decker. Following school, J.R. proudly served his country as a member of the U.S Army. J.R. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Ralph, Wallace, and Earl Decker, and his grandsons: Christopher Kinman, and Cameron Tritsch. J.R. is survived by his loving wife: Eileen Decker, his beloved daughters: Debbie (Eric) Kinman, and Melissa (Alan) Haycraft, his dear grandchildren: Troy (Celina) Kinman and Lauren Tritsch, and his great-grandchildren: Bradley (Deja), Rebecca, and Christopher Kinman. A visitation will be held for Zola on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 7pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1pm at Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department at 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020