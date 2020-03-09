Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 N Bend Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.r. Nieberding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.r. Nieberding

Add a Memory
J.r. Nieberding Obituary
J.R. Nieberding

Cincinnati - J.R. Nieberding, beloved husband of Carol Nieberding (nee Luebbe) for 61 years. Loving father of Jim (Peggy), Joe (Teri), Jill, Jay (Julie), Jean, and Jon (Michele) Nieberding. Cherished grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Paul (Lynne) Nieberding, Peggy Sohmer, Joyce Koch, and the late Mary Ruth Gaskill. Passed away, Monday, March 9th, 2020. Age 86. Memorial Gathering Sun. March 15th from 2PM-4PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Mon. March 16th at 11AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown, 5799 Bridgetown Rd. (45248) or Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. (45040). MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.r.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -