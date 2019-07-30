|
|
Juanita Campbell
Florence - Juanita Campbell, 94 of Florence, KY passed away on July 28, 2019. She retired and worked for over 50 years as a seamstress at Shillito's, Sax 5th Avenue and McAlpins. She was preceded in death by her husband Denver Campbell, her son William Hawkins, Jr. and her grandson, Robert Hawkins. Juanita is survived by her children Janice (William) Stanley, Mary Ann (David) Stradtman and Charles (George) Hawkins; daughter-in-law Jenetta Hawkins; grandchildren Greg, Tina, Christy, Stephanie, Ashley, Kayla and Gabby; 7 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials to: . Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 30 to July 31, 2019