Juanita Elaine Kethman
Passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Juanita Elaine Kethman, loving mother, grandmother,and great-grandmother was 77 years of age.
Juanita Elaine was born on September 24, 1942 to Dorrels Smith and William B. Kemper. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life. When she wasn't taking care of her own family, she was helping out elderly people who needed help. She was a strong, independent woman for her time. She was married 4 times and had 4 children Jeffrey, Tina, Kathy, and Eric. She also helped raise her great-grandson Tyler.
She loved to spend time with her family, it brought her the greatest joy watching all of her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up. She enjoyed reading in her down time. She also loved to cook and feeding her family. She loved playing cards with her siblings.
Juanita was preceded in death by her father William B. Kemper and her mother Dorrels Smith, her sister Darlene Morrison, her brother David Smith, her brother William B. Kemper, and her sister Brenda Schrichte. Her son Jeffrey Trautman, her daughter Tina Woodward, and her daughter Kathy Bales.
Juanita is survived by her son Eric Trautman Sr. and sister Deboroah Warren. Her grandchildren Sarah Ware, Eric Trautman Jr, Stacy McWhorter, Jessica Bales, Ethan Trautman, Partick Day, Alex Day, Andrew Day, Emily Day, and Austin Clark. Her great-grandchildren Tyler Shaw, Blaine Ware, Jordan Ware, Sophia McWhorter, Savannah McWhorter, Olivia Trautman, Henry Trautman, Aniston Cantu, Gracie Hoover, Hudson Hoover, Lynden Hoover, and Landon Day. Plus many many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. This amazing woman is being laid to rest on January 9, 2020. Her visitation will be held at the Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens from 11-1. Funeral Service will be at 1pm, followed by a graveside service at 2pm. https://www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020