Juanita Gerken
Gerken, Juanita (nee Lammers), devoted wife of the late Ivo Gerken, daughter of the late Ray and Cecile "Mimi" Lammers, loving mother of Bruce Gerken, Pam (Kevin) Ballman, cherished grandma "Nita" of Matt (Jenna) Ballman, Jack (Meg) Ballman, great grandmother of Antoni, Samantha, Davis, Claire, dear sister of Joyce (Neal) Hendy and the late Cecile (Harold) Geitz. Sister-in-law of the late Inez Gerken and Ester (Gene) Ryan. Juanita volunteered at St. Antonius Library and was a member of St. Antoninus Rosary Alter Society. Passed away November 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Antoninus Endowment Fund, or Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019