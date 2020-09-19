1/
Juanita Kuemmel
Cincinnati - Juanita M. Kuemmel (nee Beaudoin), beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald F. Kuemmel. Devoted mother of the late John Kuemmel, Vicki (Mike) Huseman, Jerry (Mary) Kuemmel, Kati (Dave) Kerr and the late Kevin Kuemmel. Grandmother of eight and great grandmother of ten. Juanita passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 59911 Lexington, Ky. 40555-5911. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
