|
|
Juanita "Judy" L. Schroder
Fort Thomas - Juanita L. Schroder
September 15th 1927-November 8th 2019. Juanita "Judy" L. Schroder, 92 years of age passed away Thursday, November 8th at her home with her loving family by her side. Juanita graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Covington, Kentucky. Juanita was a stay at home Mom for 26 years, raising seven children. Then she started working at The Ft. Thomas Drug Center where she worked for 42 years. She was an active member of St. Thomas Church, involved in Mother's Club, Boy Scouts, Plays and the Christian Family Movement. One of the best joys in her life, besides her family, was that she was a founding member of the Fort Thomas Swim Club. Most recently she was the Grand Marshal of The City of Fort Thomas 4th of July Parade. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen G. Mercurio, father, Vincent J. Mercurio, her husband Robert A. Schroder, her son, Thomas A Schroder and her grandson, Stephen R. Schroder. She is survived by her daughter daughter-in-law, Mary Jean Kraft Schroder, daughter, Kathleen L. Nestheide (Robert), daughter, Judith A. Messmer (John), son, Richard F. Schroder (Tammy), son, Lawrence J. Schroder (Cecy), daughter, Jane M. Schultz (Victor) and son, David R. Schroder (Lisa Combs). Grandchildren: Kyle Schroder (Nicole), Heather Koester (Tony), Brad Nestheide (Shawna), Maggie Nestheide (Justin Knappick), Alison Schwalbach (Brian), Ben Messmer (Natalie), Monica Hess (Andy), John Messmer (Jackie), Stephanie Beiting (Michael), Caroline Douglas (Rhett), Reid Schroder, Michael Schroder, Ashley Kordenbrock (Tony), Ryannne Schroder, Robert Rodarte (Christa), Melissa Rodarte, Eli, Gabe & Isabella Schultz, Zach Gauspohl (Mary), Dalton Schroder, Nathan & Nick Combs. She is survived by 27 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Fort Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Church (Fort Thomas), 26 E. Villa Place, with burial immediately following at St. Stephen Cemetery. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019