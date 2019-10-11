|
Juanita Miller
Batavia - Miller, Juanita, age 91, resident of Batavia. Wife of the late Charles J. Miller. Daughter of the late Edgar & Ira Rea. Dear mother of Judith A. Miller (Judy) and Charles "Eddie" (Gina) Miller and the late Joanne Miller. Loving grandmother of Chase (Paige) Miller and Manhattan Miller and great grandmother of Eleanor (Nora) Miller. Sister-in-law of Barbara Rea and sister of the late Louis H. Rea. Aunt of Mike and Doug (Donna) Rea, Susan (Eric) Knudten and Mark Miller. Also survived by special friends and caretakers, Michele Collins and Mary Blevins. Juanita and her husband owned Charles J. Miller Insurance and Bonding in Batavia where she worked for over 30 years. Services at the convenience of the family. Moore Family Funeral Homes
