Juanita "Jean" Stimac
Cincinnati - Juanita "Jean" Stimac, beloved wife of the late Jacob R. "Jack" Stimac. Loving mother of Lynnette (John) Knott and Sheree Wasson. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Meri), Matthew, Mark Knott, Billy and Heather Wasson. Great-grandmother of Xander. Dear sister of Nancy (the late Harold) Greten, and the late John Payton. Jean passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at age 91. Celebration of Life 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019