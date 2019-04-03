Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Stimac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita "Jean" Stimac

Obituary Condolences

Juanita "Jean" Stimac Obituary
Juanita "Jean" Stimac

Cincinnati - Juanita "Jean" Stimac, beloved wife of the late Jacob R. "Jack" Stimac. Loving mother of Lynnette (John) Knott and Sheree Wasson. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Meri), Matthew, Mark Knott, Billy and Heather Wasson. Great-grandmother of Xander. Dear sister of Nancy (the late Harold) Greten, and the late John Payton. Jean passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at age 91. Celebration of Life 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now