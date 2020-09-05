Juanita Stork
Juanita "Nita" Stork, née Ptak, died September 4, 2020 after a brief illness and a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. A 41-year resident of Cincinnati, she was born June 13, 1936 in Elyria, Ohio, daughter of Laurence Joseph and Dorothy Witwer Ptak. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John, and their infant son Edward. Devoted mother to Peter (Sandra), Lisette (Stefano) Fachin, Thomas (Jennifer), and John. Loving grandmother to Teya and Sofie Fachin and Joseph Stork. Beloved sister of Frances (James) Karr, Mary Kathryn (Gregory) McLean, and Joseph (Katherine) Ptak, and aunt to 17 nieces and nephews. She attended grade school and high school in the Cleveland area; Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY, and Pratt Institute, ultimately finishing her degree at Syracuse University while raising her children. She also earned a certificate in architectural preservation from the University of Cincinnati. Always curious, she continued to study throughout her life, in history, architecture, and music. Nita was driven by a need to help people, particularly those less fortunate. She contributed her time and effort to a broad range of charitable and social organizations, including the Saint Vincent DePaul Society and Meals on Wheels; she also tutored in the Cincinnati Public Schools. She was an avid reader, enjoyed travel, art, music, and loved to sing and play piano. She was deeply accepting of others and always saw the best in everyone. She will be forever in our hearts. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Hyde Park, 2853 Erie Ave., 45208, Friday, September 11 at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, care of St. Mary Church. Her family is grateful to the caring staffs of The Seasons, Carriage Court of Kenwood, The Kenwood, and Hospice of Cincinnati
