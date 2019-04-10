Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Mt. Healthy, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Mt. Healthy, OH
Morgan Township - Juanita Way (nee Burns), age 87 passed away April 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Marvin Way; devoted mother of Charles (Sharon) Way, David (Jackie) Way and the late Mary Ann Way; and grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation at Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am. Memorials to the . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
