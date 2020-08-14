Judith A. Geise
Sharonville - "Judy". Age 72. Passed away on August 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward & Garnet (nee Meyer) Geise. Loving sister of Carolyn (Jim) Camden, the late Joan (Tony) Ruhe, and the late Lois (late John) Breidenstein. Judy is also survived by many nieces & nephews; great nieces & great nephews; and dear friends, Melissa King & Kathy Dunn. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11am-12pm. Graveside service will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, OH 45249 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter. See vorhisandryan.com