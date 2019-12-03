Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Judith A. Lawson Obituary
Judith A. Lawson

(nee Rathkamp) beloved wife of the late Jack Lawson. Mother of Paul (Julia) Black. Daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy Rathkamp. Sister of John (Jeri) Rathkamp and the late Donna McLay. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Special friend of Susan McArthur and the late Judy Young. Died Saturday November 30, 2019 on her 80th Birthday. Visitation Friday Dec. 6th, from 3 PM until time of memorial service at 4 PM, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Memorials may be made to . www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
