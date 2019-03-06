Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
t Carmel Manor Chapel,
100 Carmel Manor Rd.
(Ft. Thomas, OH
Southgate - Schwegman, Judith A. (nee Bell), beloved wife of 53 years to Bernard E. Schwegman. Devoted mother of Chris (Kelly) Schwegman and Dave (Tonia) Schwegman. Loving grandmother of Isaac, Cody, Adam, Emily, Katie and Sam. Preceded in death by her parents John and Catherine (nee Sauerbeck) Bell and her sister, Mary Bell Shannon. Judy was the Assistant City Clerk for Southgate, Ky. She served several terms as a member of the Southgate Independent School Board and was a life long, faithful member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Newport, KY. Judy enjoyed to read and watch old movies but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 2, 2019, age 78. Memorial Service will be held at Carmel Manor Chapel, 100 Carmel Manor Rd. (Ft. Thomas), on Saturday (March 9) at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
