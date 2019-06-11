Services
Green Township - Judith A. "Judy" (nee Westendorf) Sears, loving wife of the late James D. Sears. Beloved mother of Rick (Cindy) Zoller, and Laurie (Dan) Boiman. Dear step-mother of Jeff (Beth) Sears, and Matt (Allison) Sears. Devoted grandmother of Andrew (Lauren) Zoller, Sara (Dave) Stewart, Ann Zoller, Christy (Chris) Gregg, Danny (Sara) Boiman and Michael Boiman, Julia and Emily Sears. Great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Aubrey, Finley, and James. Dear sister of Jane (Jim) Springer, Joyce Lloyd, Jenny (Tom) Hilgeman, and Bud (Sue) Westendorf. Died June 9, 2019. Age 80. Visitation Wednesday, June 12th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 13th at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome of Greater Cincinnati 4623 Wesley Ave. (45212) or to the Ken Anderson Alliance 11260 Chester Road Suite 530 (45246), or to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019
