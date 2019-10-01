|
Judith Ann Bays
Bellevue - Judith Ann Bays (nee. Randall), 63, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 29th at her residence. She was the retired Manager of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, Bellevue after 34 years. Judith was also her kids' biggest fan. She enjoyed going to every band competition as well as every baseball or basketball game she could get to. Judith also loved camping, fishing or anything else that involved her family. She was her kids' perfect fan. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd & Leta (nee. Scott) Randall. She is survived by her husband, Leonard "Len" Bays; daughter, Amy (Sam) Lovins; sons, Lenny (Missy) & Michael Bays; granddaughter, Sophia Bays; sisters, Debbie (Dan) Mullikin & Melissa Burton; brothers, Tim (Debra) & Dale French and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 7 p.m., Friday, October 4th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. There will be a Graveside Service at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 5th at Glenwood Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Eubank, KY with the burial to follow. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue High School (c/o the Band or Baseball Programs), 201 Center St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019