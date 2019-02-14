|
Judith Ann Campbell (nee Leen)
Cincinnati - Judith Ann Campbell (nee Leen), 68, passed away on February 6, 2019. Her parents were Raymond Leen and Joan Russell (Hunt). Judy was a graduate of UC and worked at the campus bookstore. She married the love of her life, Craig Campbell, and they raised three sassy daughters in Mt. Washington. Judy will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, passion for arts & crafts, love of chocolate, HGTV, and her generous heart. She is survived by her husband, daughters: Kristin Campbell, Erin Campbell, Megan Houk (Campbell); and grandson Gus Houk. A Celebration of Judy's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019