JUDITH ANN EITEL
Florence - Judith "Judy" Ann Eitel, 75, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Santa Ana, CA on November 13, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy Turner. Judy enjoyed traveling and Broadway shows. She especially loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years: John Eitel and sister: Jackie Valcourt. Judy is survived by her daughter: Sheri Barnett; brother: Robert (Sherri) Turner; brothers-in-law: Russ (Pat) Eitel and Mark (Sherri) Eitel; sister-in-law: Marsha (David) Wells; grandchildren: Jake (Meredith) Barnett and Travis Barnett and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you start an Act of Kindness Chain in Judy's memory. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020