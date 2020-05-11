Judith Ann Griswold
1949 - 2020
Judith Ann Griswold

Wilder - Judith Ann (nee Egan) Griswold, 70 of Wilder, KY passed away on May 10th, 2020 at Select Care Ft. Thomas, KY with her family by her side. Judith was born August 5, 1949 in Dayton, KY to Jack and Norma Egan of Bellevue, KY. Judith is a graduate of Our Lady of Providence. Judith was the Manager of her beautiful home who loved to read and watch mystery shows. She loved to fish, garden, collect angels and decorate for the holidays. She was a perfect dog mom to her two Westies, Max and Wess. She spent her free time with family and never forgot to send handwritten cards to her friends and loved ones. Survived by her loving husband John "Butch" Griswold of 50 years and her loving and devoted son John "Benj" Griswold of Silver Grove. Sisters Jacqueline Egan Vann (Tom) of Ft. Thomas, Joyce Egan Guilkey (Mark) of Bellevue, KY, and Brother James Egan of Lebanon, OH. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that loved her dearly and called her "Aunt Judt". Memorials and donations are requested to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A Celebration of Judith's Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Judith and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
