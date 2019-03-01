Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Reynolds


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Judith Ann Reynolds Obituary
Judith Ann Reynolds

Independence - Judith Ann Reynolds, 61, of Independence, Kentucky passed away on February 26, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on September 7, 1957 to the late Lawrence and Laura Reimer. On November 18, 1977, Judith married Danny Reynolds and he survives. Judith enjoyed reading, traveling, softball and volleyball. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with her family and attending the activities her grandchildren enjoyed.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her brothers Frederick Reimer and Richard Reimer.

Judith will be sadly missed by her husband of 41 years Danny Reynolds; her loving children Tabatha (Joshua) Hyatt, Heather (Jeremy Stringer) Reynolds and Danielle (Michael) Meyer; grandchildren Andrew (Samantha) Hyatt, Grant Christy, Josie Christy, Jacob Christy, Teaghan Hyatt, Kamryn Meyer, Xander Meyer; and nephew Gregg Reimer.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 3pm until time of service at 5pm. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now