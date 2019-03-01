|
Judith Ann Reynolds
Independence - Judith Ann Reynolds, 61, of Independence, Kentucky passed away on February 26, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on September 7, 1957 to the late Lawrence and Laura Reimer. On November 18, 1977, Judith married Danny Reynolds and he survives. Judith enjoyed reading, traveling, softball and volleyball. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with her family and attending the activities her grandchildren enjoyed.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her brothers Frederick Reimer and Richard Reimer.
Judith will be sadly missed by her husband of 41 years Danny Reynolds; her loving children Tabatha (Joshua) Hyatt, Heather (Jeremy Stringer) Reynolds and Danielle (Michael) Meyer; grandchildren Andrew (Samantha) Hyatt, Grant Christy, Josie Christy, Jacob Christy, Teaghan Hyatt, Kamryn Meyer, Xander Meyer; and nephew Gregg Reimer.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 3pm until time of service at 5pm. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019