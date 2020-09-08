1/1
Judith Barlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Barlow

Union - Judy Barlow, 77, of Union, KY, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Latonia. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary; parents, Mildred and Wilbur Winebrenner, sister, Janet Scott and brother, Wilbur "Junior" Winebrenner. She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Shad Brown) Barlow of Walton and Stuart Barlow of Petersburg; four brothers, Jack of Florida, Jeff of Burlington, James (Lois) of Independence and Jon (Jill) of Hebron. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Judy was a member of Florence United Methodist Church. She graduated from Boone Co. High School. Before becoming a mother, she worked for CG&E. In the 70's she became the clinician and then secretary at New Haven Elementary, Union. When Ryle High School opened in 1994, Judy became the financial secretary until she retired. Judy was also a Cub Scout den mother and member of the Jaycettes. She will be remembered for her laughter, love of good food and fellowship with friends and family. Due to the pandemic and the intimacy of funerals, there will be a celebration of life held in 2021. Memorials in Judy's name can be made to the Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved