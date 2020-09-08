Judith Barlow
Union - Judy Barlow, 77, of Union, KY, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Latonia. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary; parents, Mildred and Wilbur Winebrenner, sister, Janet Scott and brother, Wilbur "Junior" Winebrenner. She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Shad Brown) Barlow of Walton and Stuart Barlow of Petersburg; four brothers, Jack of Florida, Jeff of Burlington, James (Lois) of Independence and Jon (Jill) of Hebron. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Judy was a member of Florence United Methodist Church. She graduated from Boone Co. High School. Before becoming a mother, she worked for CG&E. In the 70's she became the clinician and then secretary at New Haven Elementary, Union. When Ryle High School opened in 1994, Judy became the financial secretary until she retired. Judy was also a Cub Scout den mother and member of the Jaycettes. She will be remembered for her laughter, love of good food and fellowship with friends and family. Due to the pandemic and the intimacy of funerals, there will be a celebration of life held in 2021. Memorials in Judy's name can be made to the Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com