Judith Birri
Cincinnati - Birri, Judith "Judy" (nee Smith), devoted wife of Frank Birri, loving mother of Stephen (Mary McNeil- Birri) Birri and Lori (Eric) Westerbeck. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Alex, Abbie, Emily, Alex, dear sister of Bernice "Beeze" Reilly, Robert Smith and the late Shirley Doll. Passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 8:30 AM to 10 AM. Followed by the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 4550 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.meyergeiser.com.
