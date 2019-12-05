Services
Judith C. Bausher M.D.

Cincinnati - Judith C. Bausher, M.D., of Cincinnati, Ohio died Nov. 30th at University Hospital at the age of 74. She was a retired pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children's Hospital and mentored the first generation of pediatric emergency physicians. She attended Cornell University (B.S. microbiology), Rutgers University (M.S. immunochemistry), University of Florida (M.D.) and Johns Hopkins University (pediatric residency and intensive care fellowship). She was a docent at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Judy is survived by her partner of 23 years, Herbert Y. Gilliam, M.D. Memorials or donations may be made to . A Memorial Service will be held after the holidays and will be announced at a later date. Please go to GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
