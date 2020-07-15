Judith Davoran
Cincinnati - Davoran, Judy (nee Raterman), devoted wife for 58 years to Ray Davoran, loving mother of Kathy (Paul) Hogue and the late Bill Davoran. Cherished grandmother of Sam Hogue. Dear sister of Joan (late Ken) Buzek, Larry (Cindy) Raterman, Joe (late Mary) Raterman, Bob (Carmen) Raterman, John (CeAnn) Raterman, Mary (John) Ploehs and the late Bill Raterman. Sister in law of Tom (Joyce) Davoran, the late Kathleen (Dave) McQuaide, and Jane Davoran. Also survived by 33 nieces and nephews, large extended family and many dear friends. Passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 80. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday July 22, 2020, 2 PM at St. Teresa Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O.Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, or Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Check funeral home web site for updates. www.meyergeiser.com
