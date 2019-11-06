Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Judith Elaine "Judy" Mann


1941 - 2019
Judith Elaine "Judy" Mann Obituary
Judith Elaine "Judy" Mann

Morning View - passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born in Covington, KY on July 27, 1941. Judy enjoyed playing cards, fishing, vegetable and flowers gardening, gambling and cheering for all University of Kentucky sports. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Ralph Mann and a son, Harold Mann. Judy is survived by her caring son, Chris (Tammy) Mann; granddaughter, Taylor Mann; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and cherish her enduring memory. A visitation for Judy will take place from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Judy will be laid to rest at St. Cecilia Cemetery, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. For directions, to order flowers, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
