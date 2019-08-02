|
|
Judith "Judy" Faye Bryant
Highland Heights - Judith "Judy" Faye Bryant, 74, of Highland Heights, KY, formerly of Bellevue, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 12, 1945 in Dayton, KY, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mabel Davies. Judy worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Fort Thomas Independent Schools for 29 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Ft. Thomas, KY and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Judy enjoyed arts & crafts, cake making and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Frederick Bryant; brother: Don Davies and sister: Lois Eglian. Judy is survived by her son: Douglas (Kacie) Bryant; daughters: Leslie Simonian and Tracie (Michael) Luccasen; sisters: Sandy (Ed) Showell and Michelle Blanton; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. at First Christian Church, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the , C/O Research, 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019