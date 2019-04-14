Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Gravitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Gravitt


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Judith Gravitt Obituary
Judith Gravitt

Surprise, AZ - Judith Ann Gravitt, nee Fisher, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 in Surprise, AZ. Judy was born in Kansas City, KS, on February 12, 1941. She graduated from North College Hill High School (1959), in Cincinnati, OH, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ottawa University (1963) in Ottawa, KS. She briefly taught school, then a long career in advertising and print media, which she dearly loved. In 2001, Judy and her husband Gary retired to Surprise, AZ. She is survived by her husband, a niece Rachel Huehls (Jennifer Smith), of Asheville, NC, a nephew Mitchum Huehls (Marissa Lopez), of Los Angeles, CA, a sister-in-law Cathy Mink (Len) of Broken Arrow, OK and a brother-in-law, Kent Gravitt (Linda) of Oakdale, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Eldridge Fisher, her son, John Koeniger and her sister, Jeanene Fisher.

Judy had a gentle, kind soul with an unwavering optimism toward life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment will follow at the family plot in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now