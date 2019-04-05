Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Judith Ilene Riddle Obituary
Judith Ilene Riddle

Independence - Judith Ilene Riddle, 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a former member of Decoursey Baptist Church. Preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by brothers, Albert Riddle, Ronald (Linda) Riddle, Bobbie (Joyce) Riddle; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 8 from 10 AM until a funeral service at 12 NOON - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - INDEPENDENCE. Interment Independence Cemetery. Memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148-0142. For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
