Judith Jean Pilgrim
1940 - 2020
Judith Jean Pilgrim

Reading - Judith "Judy" Pilgrim (nee Schmidt) was born March 8, 1940, in Reading, Ohio, where she lived her whole life. She was the beloved wife of Jack Pilgrim; cherished mother of Jenny (Ed) Deeds; and adored grandmother of Emily (Garrett) Edwards, Erin Deeds, Erik Deeds, and Jack Deeds. Judy was also a treasured sister, aunt, and friend.

Judy truly did not know a stranger, was loved by everyone she met, and made a new friend wherever she went. She was admired for her fun-loving spirit and ability to make everyone around her feel special. She will also be remembered by family and friends for her endearing "Judy-isms."

Judy passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020, at the age of 80. She was one of a kind and will be sorely missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday November 17, 2020, at 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Church (for immediate family only). A public celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Vincent de Paul of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish or the Sisters of Mount Notre Dame de Namur. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
