Judith King Myers wife of the late David L. Myers, beloved mother of James (Tony Vaughn) Myers and Barton Myers, loving grandmother of 3 grandsons, sister of the late Richard (the late Elizabeth) King, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
May 16, 2019. Age 82 years. Residence Anderson Twp.
Memorial Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. on Fri. May 31, at 4 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. following the service until 6 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church.
T P White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019