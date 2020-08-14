Judith Krueger
Judy died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Loving daughter of Vera and Howard Krueger, Sr., dear sister of Howard Krueger, Jr., devoted aunt of Andy, Tracy, Rick and Jenny, cousin to Chick Beach of Chardon, Ohio. Judy taught for 36 years in the Oak Hills School District-32 of those years at Delshire Elementary. She volunteered for 14 years in the library at Delshire Elementary. Judy was in the first graduating class at Oak Hills High School. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church for over 60 years and regularly attended the Upper Room Bible Study. Judy loved to travel! going to all 50 states and 60 countries. She also enjoyed her 16 year membership at the Bayley Fitness Center in Delhi, where she made MANY cherished friends. She always said she had a happy, wonderful life! Visitation will be at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Friday, August 21st from 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM. Memorials may be made to Shiloh at 5261 Foley Road, Cinti. Ohio 45238. www.vittstermeranderson.com