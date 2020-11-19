1/
Judith L. Reifenberger
Judith L. Reifenberger

Loveland - Judith (nee Davis) of Loveland, OH. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Reifenberger. Loving mother of Tim (Jill) Reifenberger, Pam (Dan) Lytle, Chris (Bill) Cole, Cheryl (Buck) Hasenmueller, Lisa (Jerry) Bettle, Scott (Lisa) Reifenberger and the late Holly Reifenberger. Dear grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Daryl Davis and the late Victor Davis. Passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 10:30 AM at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland where friends will be received from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville, OH. Memorial contributions in Judy's memory can be directed to The Alzheimer's Association. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
