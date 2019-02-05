|
Judith M. Meese
New Richmond - Judith M. "Judy" Meese was born March 9, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late James and Christin (Downs) Schroeder and passed away February 2, 2019 at the age of 71. In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Larry (Sherry) Schroeder and Dave (Linda) Downs. Judy was a retired clerk for Smyth Automotive and a resident of New Richmond, Ohio. Judy is survived by her husband Donald C. Meese, children Diane (Paul) McCulley, Suzanne (Michael) Scheu and Jeff Meese, NaNa of Noah, Sawyer and Caden Scheu, Ashley, Cooper and Emily Meese and Paul and Jake McCulley, brother Ronnie (Donna) Schroeder and her beloved canine, Buddy. Visitation 5:00PM Thursday until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM Thursday February 7, 2019 at E.C.Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. Amelia. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019