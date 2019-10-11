Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ron's Roost 3853 Race Road
Bridgetown, OH
1938 - 2019 Died peacefully in her sleep, early Thursday morning, October 10th. Judy was survived by her loving children Matthew (Cathy) Meyer, Kathleen (Rick) Hittner, Patrick (Gail) Meyer, and Kelli (Scott) Sauder, her grandchildren Daniel, Logan, Catie, Rebecca, Kelsi, PJ, Wyatt, Lynsi, Chasity, and Christina, her great-granddaughter Cambria, and many loyal and caring friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ron's Roost 3853 Race Road, Bridgetown, OH on Saturday, November 2nd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shawneespring of Harrison Healthcare Center and Rehabilitation or a would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
