Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
7 Court Place
Newport, KY
Greenwood, SC - Judith Ann Sorrell McGovern, 79, formerly of Bellevue, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Greenwood, SC.

Born in Newport, KY, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Ruth Martin Sorrell. She was retired from Kaiser Realty in Kentucky and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newport.

Surviving are her sons, Bobby McGovern (Steve) of Greenwood, SC.; Barry T. McGovern (Katherine) of Columbia, SC.; Gregg A. McGovern and Jimmy McGovern (Tracie), both of Greenwood, SC.; her sister, Linda Alerding (Dennis) of Ft. Thomas; a brother, Thomas Sorrell (Patti) of Bellevue, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 8th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7 Court Place, Newport, Ky. with a reception following in the Great Hall.

Donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory of Greenwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019
