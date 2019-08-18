|
|
Judith Schmudde
Alexandria - Judith Della Schmudde, 75, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born July 10, 1944 in Covington, KY to her parents Elmer William and Virginia (Klaas) Schmudde. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Judy C. Schmudde. Judy is survived by a sister, Doris Sue Schmudde; brother Elmer J. (Jim) Schmudde; nephew, Darren J. (Helen) Schmudde; niece, Donna M. (Brian) Truelove; great nieces & nephews: Kaitlyn Schmudde Carron, Bryan Schmudde, Kevin Schmudde, Megan Schmudde, Jordan Schmudde, Charlene Rush, Samantha Truelove and Alex Truelove. Visitation Tuesday, August 20 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019