Judith Smith
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cincinnati - Judith C. Smith, 79, peacefully passed away March 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Julie Baldwin, son Damon Tucker, stepsons Mike, Dan and Ben Smith, brother Harry Pelphrey and 10 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jerry Smith and son Jeffrey Tucker. Donations may be made in Judy's name to . Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker (Blue Ash). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
