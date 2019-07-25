|
|
Judith Tucker
Erlanger - Judith A. Tucker nee: Tierney, passed peacefully July 23rd. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Judy enjoyed gardening and caring for an immaculate lawn. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family. When Christmas came around, Judy spent weeks baking her famous butter cookies as well as all her other delicious cookie creations. Judy joins her husband, James Tucker; parents, Vincent and Ruth Tierney and brother, David Tierney in Heaven. She is survived by her loving children, Nanette Wildeboer and Kevin Tucker; grandchildren, Nicole, Cody, Lillie and Logan along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for Judy will take place Friday, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judy's name to the 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019