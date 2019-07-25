Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Tucker

Add a Memory
Judith Tucker Obituary
Judith Tucker

Erlanger - Judith A. Tucker nee: Tierney, passed peacefully July 23rd. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Judy enjoyed gardening and caring for an immaculate lawn. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family. When Christmas came around, Judy spent weeks baking her famous butter cookies as well as all her other delicious cookie creations. Judy joins her husband, James Tucker; parents, Vincent and Ruth Tierney and brother, David Tierney in Heaven. She is survived by her loving children, Nanette Wildeboer and Kevin Tucker; grandchildren, Nicole, Cody, Lillie and Logan along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for Judy will take place Friday, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judy's name to the 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now