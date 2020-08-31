1/1
Judith Williams
Florence - Judith "Judie" Williams, 72, of Florence, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was an active real estate broker and owner of Family First Real Estate. Judie was an entrepreneur in several businesses and was a risk taker who was always up for an adventure, but her greatest legacy and accomplishment was being a wife, mother and grandma. Survivors include her devoted husband, Donald "Don" Williams of Florence; son, Mark Meyer of Florence; daughters, Julie (Terry) Stickels of Union, Stacey (Brett) Oesting of Union, Stephanie (Mark) McElhaney of Florence, Gabrielle "Gabby" Williams of Delhi, OH; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aaron, Brandon, Alex, Gloria, Sydney, Grace, Esther, Adam, Molly, Megan, Nash and great grandchild, Millie. She was preceded in death by her brother, John "David" Bush. Visitation is on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Graveside service, for the immediate family only, will be held in Richwood Cemetery. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
