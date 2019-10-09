Services
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Mason, OH
Judy A. Roberts


1943 - 2019
Judy A. Roberts Obituary
Judy A. Roberts

West Chester - Judy A. Roberts, 76, passed away on September 30, 2019 in West Chester, OH. Born on May 24, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio. In loving memory, she is predeceased by her husband Bernie Roberts, her son, Richie J. Roberts, and her mother Rose T. Venuto Ruck. A devoted mother to her daughters, Tracy Roberts of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Melissa DiCarlo (Tom) of Liberty Twp, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Nicky, Olivia, Isabella, and Gino. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am at St. Susanna Catholic Church Mason, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held in Judy's honor at Chesterwood Village Club House, West Chester, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019
