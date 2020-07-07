Judy Ann Parks
Latonia, Ky - 69, Of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Monday June 29, 2020. Judy was a very kind and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a certified nurse's assistant at St. Elizabeth and St. John's Nursing Home. She loved to fish and most of all be with her family. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Taylor Voss and Paul Voss; her sisters, Joyce Barnett and Donna Voss. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Robert Parks; her children, Donna Bingham and Anthony Bingham; her siblings, Jane Ciccarelli ( Jack) and Paul Voss; her aunt Rita Miller and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm and a funeral service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 12pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Parks Family at this time.