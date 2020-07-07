1/
Judy Ann Parks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ann Parks

Latonia, Ky - 69, Of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Monday June 29, 2020. Judy was a very kind and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a certified nurse's assistant at St. Elizabeth and St. John's Nursing Home. She loved to fish and most of all be with her family. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Taylor Voss and Paul Voss; her sisters, Joyce Barnett and Donna Voss. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Robert Parks; her children, Donna Bingham and Anthony Bingham; her siblings, Jane Ciccarelli ( Jack) and Paul Voss; her aunt Rita Miller and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm and a funeral service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 12pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Parks Family at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved