Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Judy Auxier Obituary
Judy Auxier

Withamsville - Judy A. Auxier, age 74, a resident of Withamsville, Ohio, passed away August 27, 2019 at . She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas J. Auxier. Judy was the devoted mother of son, Darrell Graves and daughter, Tammy Lewis (Kelly), cherished grandmother of Josh Graves, Amber Graves, Hannah Graves (Chett), Darian Lewis, Myles Graves, Owen Lewis, Keenan Lewis and great-grandmother of Chett and Savannah Williams and Lucas Graves. Judy is also survived by two step-sons, Greg Auxier (Sharon) and Jeff Auxier (Kim) and step-grandchildren, Adam, Katie, Hannah and Thomas Auxier. Judy was the dear sister of Wilma Waldren (Charles), Linda Klug (Rick) and Charles Martin and loving aunt of Lori Waldren and Randy Lemons and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Theo Martin and her sister, Shirley Lemons. The family will receive family and friends Tuesday, September 3 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM followed by her funeral service at 1:30. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in Judy's name, may be made to the or to . www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
