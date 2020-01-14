Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Acree Hall
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Pullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy B. Pullen

Add a Memory
Judy B. Pullen Obituary
Judy B. Pullen

Burlington - Judy B. "Mamaw" Pullen, 80, of Burlington, KY passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Judy was a homemaker and KY Colonel. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going camping at Dale Hollow and helping others. She was born to the late Paul and Helen (nee: Pridy) Baker. Survivors include her loving children, Terrie Pullen, Mark Pullen and Shari (Richard) Gripshover. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert T. Pullen on Dec. 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5pm to 7:30pm at Acree Hall located at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -