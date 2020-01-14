|
Judy B. Pullen
Burlington - Judy B. "Mamaw" Pullen, 80, of Burlington, KY passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Judy was a homemaker and KY Colonel. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going camping at Dale Hollow and helping others. She was born to the late Paul and Helen (nee: Pridy) Baker. Survivors include her loving children, Terrie Pullen, Mark Pullen and Shari (Richard) Gripshover. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert T. Pullen on Dec. 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5pm to 7:30pm at Acree Hall located at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020