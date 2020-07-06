1/1
Judy Bauerle
Judy Bauerle

Cold Spring - Judy Bauerle, 66, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on July 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. She was a graduate of Dayton High School. She had worked for NKU and had retired from 5/3 bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hattie Shearer along with her husband, Gary Bauerle. Her brothers, James, Willie and Gary Shearer also preceded her and a nephew, Jim Shearer. She is survived by her sister; Wilma Johnson and Aunt, Emaline Bailey and many nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be made to Wood Hudson Cancer Research, 931 Isabella St, Newport, KY 41071. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
