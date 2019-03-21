|
|
Judy Greer
Cincinnati - Judy Stutler Greer, 77, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 while vacationing in Ft. Meyers, Florida. Born in Covington, KY. She was the daughter of the late Art and Catherine Stutler. She was the devoted wife of Dave Greer, loving mother to Sue Acey (Jay), Kelly Williams (Dannie), Marc Greer (Lynn), treasured grandmother of Matthew Acey, Courtney Greer, Jennifer Williams, Ali Acey, and David Greer. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Stutler, Covington, and brother, Edward Stutler (Pam), Olive Branch, MS. She worked many years as Corporate Underwriter for Great American Surplus Lines in Cincinnati. Judy and Dave enjoyed winters in Florida and life on the river with friends at the North Bend Boat Club. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church, Harrison, OH on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by the Memorial Mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Judy's name to St. John the Baptist Church in Harrison, OH, or to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019