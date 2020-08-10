Judy "Ju Ju" Holland Fender
Latonia, KY - Judy "Ju Ju" Holland Fender, 71 of Latonia, KY passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a nurse's assistant at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 40 plus years, an avid UK, Cincinnati Reds and overall sports fan. Ju Ju enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of her 2 sons. She was preceded in death by her mother: Fannie Holland Wilson and brother: Roger Coffman. Ju Ju is survived by her sons: Tony (Lisa) Adkins and Roger (Kerrie) Holland; sisters: Barbara (Jack) Williams and Ruth Roberts; brother: Bo (Patty) Roberts; granddaughters: Kelsie, Kaysie, Jenna and Maya; nephew: Roger "R.D." and several other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com