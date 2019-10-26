Services
Alexandria - Judy Dell Johnson (nee Teegarden), 77, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Judy was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Johnson Sr.; two children: Judith Creech and Ronald (Rhonda) Johnson Jr; two grandchildren: Travis (Caitlyn) Creech and Kim Cuneo; three great-grandchildren: Addison Creech, Riley Creech and Michael Bucalo; three siblings: Charles Teegarden, Terry Teegarden and Jackie Fraysure. Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment following in the Alexandria Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
