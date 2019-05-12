Services
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Independence, KY - Judith "Judy" Ann Mueller, age 73, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Florence. She was born the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Harris) Hemsath on March 29, 1946 in Covington, KY. Judy loved to mow her grass, garden, listen to John Denver, and her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert "Ed" Mueller; and three brothers, Bill, Wayne and Ronnie Hemsath. She is survived by three children, William (Brandy) Mueller, Liz (Gary) Bonar, and Michelle (Jules Bailey) Mueller; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Olivia, Tucker, Tanner, and Isabella; two great-grandchildren, David and Alyda; and a brother, Jerry (Barb) Hemsath, and close cousin, Carolyn Nitschke. In keeping with Judy's wishes, she will be cremated. A gathering of friends and family will occur on Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. For directions, to order flowers, or leave the family an online condolence, please visit,www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
