Judy New
Taylor Mill - 76, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Judy retired from the Kenton County Board of Education, where she taught English for over 27 years at Summit View Middle School and Twenhofel Middle School. She was very active at Holy Cross Church and the Taylor Mill Senior Group. Judy loved traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Dennis (Janet) New Jr. and Elise (Richard) Baucum; grandchildren Brandy (Michael) Pearcy, Lauren New and Brianna Baucum; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Catholic Prayer Service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolence. Memorial contributions suggested to Children's Hospital Autism Research program at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/service/k/autism/autism-research
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2019