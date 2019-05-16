Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy New
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy New

Obituary Condolences

Judy New Obituary
Judy New

Taylor Mill - 76, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Judy retired from the Kenton County Board of Education, where she taught English for over 27 years at Summit View Middle School and Twenhofel Middle School. She was very active at Holy Cross Church and the Taylor Mill Senior Group. Judy loved traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Dennis (Janet) New Jr. and Elise (Richard) Baucum; grandchildren Brandy (Michael) Pearcy, Lauren New and Brianna Baucum; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Catholic Prayer Service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolence. Memorial contributions suggested to Children's Hospital Autism Research program at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/service/k/autism/autism-research
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now